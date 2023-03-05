Koei Tecmo and NetEase have joined forces to bring the crossovers Between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Naraka: Bladepoint. Thanks to this collaboration, various contents will arrive for both games, with the first already available for the battle royale of 24 Entertainment.

The players of Naraka: Bladepoint throughout the current month they will be able to receive various rewards themed with the action RPG of Team Ninja. Until March 15, it is possible to obtain the epic accessory for Ako “Lu Bu Mask”, by collecting “Scroll Framents” by completing the proposed daily quests.

A daily log-in event will also be active until March 23 with seven rewards up for grabs including avatars, background and accessories always Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty theme. Various cosmetic items will also be available in the Naraka: Bladeboint in-house shop. Find all the details of the crossover on official site of the game.

As for the upcoming crossover content for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the official site talks about “a DLC pack” themed Naraka: Bladepoint that will be released in the future, but for the moment there are no precise details on timing and what players can expect.

Meanwhile Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty had the best launch for a Team Ninja game on Steam despite many negative reviews due to the PC version’s technical issues. The game is also available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One and is included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.