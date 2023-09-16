Team Ninja has released a new trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty which presents the weapons coming thanks to crossover with Lies of Pthe souls-like starring Pinocchio out on September 19th.
Specifically, players of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be able to use the sword “Puppet’s Saber” and “Etiquette”which looks like an umbrella that can be opened on occasion to block incoming enemy shots.
Both weapons will be made available from September 27 with a free update, coinciding with the launch of the second Wo Long DLC: Fallen Dynasty, Conqueror of Jiangdong.
Lies of P arrives next week, already available in Early Access
For those who don’t know, Lies of P is a souls-like starring Pinocchio which offers a decidedly darker alternative version of Collodi’s original novel. On our pages you will find our review of the game.
It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Game Pass, PS5 and PS4 from September 19thbut those who have purchased the Deluxe Edition can start playing right now.
