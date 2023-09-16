Team Ninja has released a new trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty which presents the weapons coming thanks to crossover with Lies of Pthe souls-like starring Pinocchio out on September 19th.

Specifically, players of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be able to use the sword “Puppet’s Saber” and “Etiquette”which looks like an umbrella that can be opened on occasion to block incoming enemy shots.

Both weapons will be made available from September 27 with a free update, coinciding with the launch of the second Wo Long DLC: Fallen Dynasty, Conqueror of Jiangdong.