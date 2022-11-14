Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will support the DLSS of Nvidia on PC, but perhaps not at launch. Team Ninja producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa unveiled it in an interview, from which we also learn that the game will not have the crossplay between different platforms.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have mouse and keyboard support on PC, as well as Nvidia DLSS,” the two producers told Wccftech. “At the moment, however, we cannot say if it will be available at launch, as with Nioh 2, or if it will be implemented at a later time with a patch, as with Strager of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.”

As mentioned at the beginning, Yasuda and Yamagiwa also stated that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will not support crossplay between platforms not belonging to the same family. Which means, for example, that users on Xbox Series X | S will be able to play those on Xbox One, but not those on PlayStation and PC.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will support cross-generation multiplayer, allowing users on PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One to play together. Cross-platform between PlayStation and Xbox users will not be supported.”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a fight

In the same interview, the two Team Ninja producers also revealed that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be wider and more open than Nioh, with a greater focus on exploration.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available on PC and consoles starting in March 2, 2023. From launch it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog.