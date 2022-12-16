From the pre-order pages of the digital versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty we find out that after the launch the action of Koei Tecmo will receive three expansionsof which the indicative exit period and the name, which we have listed below:

Battle of Zhongyuan: June 2023

Conqueror of Jiangdong: September 2023

Jingxiang Uprising: December 2023

All three DLCs are part of the Season Pass of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty included with the Digital Deluxe Edition. It will also be possible to buy it separately, but the price is not currently known. No further details about the DLC have been revealed at this time, with more information we assume will only come after the game launches.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There Digital Deluxe Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be purchased at a price of 94.99 euros, includes the following contents:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (full game)

Digital Artbook

Mini Digital Soundtrack

Season Pass (includes extra Battle of Zhongyuan downloadable content,

Conqueror of Jiangdong, Jingxiang Uprising, and the Qinglong Armor Season Pass Bonus)

Pre-Order Bonus: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Zhuque Armor

Early Purchase Bonus: Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Baihu Armor (Note: Added as a limited-time bonus by purchasing the game before March 16, 2023. This content may eventually be purchasable at a future date.)

We remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dyansty will be available starting from March 2, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. It will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.