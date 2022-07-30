The new action RPG born from Team Ninja will be titled Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and will have a free demo before the launch of the title next year, as announced by the same studio. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was born from a collaboration between Fumihiko Yasuda of Team Ninja and Masaaki Yamagiwa, who took care of Bloodborne.

Obviously the expectations are very high, given the pedigree of the two creatives. The game is described as a Soulslike similar to Nioh, except for the period where the adventure unfolds, in this case in feudal China, and follows the story of an unnamed soldier and his survival within a world infested with demons- The title will be set in the last period of the Han dynasty, therefore between 947 and 951 in the real world, however revisited in a dark fantasy key.

Character creator✔

Challenging gameplay✔

New morale system✔

Weapons used with Chinese martial arts✔

Famous warlords from the Three Kingdoms✔

Creatures & fiends from Chinese mythology✔

Sorcery✔

Online multiplayer✔

Gameplay trial in the near future✔#WoLongFallenDynasty pic.twitter.com/z3DLlM1IqR – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) July 28, 2022



Team Ninja has not yet released precise news about the game from its reveal, but a new tweet from the official account reveals some small details, such as a new system of management of moral choices, a challenging gameplay (really unexpected for the genre. Or not? ), magic and online play. And even if they are not sensational news for a Soulslike, it is certainly nice to discover its presence.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch in 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One and will be featured in the Game Pass at dayone.

Source: GamesRadar