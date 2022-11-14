Team Ninja intends to pay more attention to theexploration in Wo Long: Fallen Dynastytheir new action RPG with a historical / mythological setting, with the construction of a wider and more open world than the one present in a previous game and in some ways similar to this one, or Nioh.

In an interview with Wccftech, producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa reported that, despite still following the structure divided into levelsHowever, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will have a much more open setting, able to stimulate exploration and also offer “great views, unique panoramas and gigantic castles”, it seems.

These scenographic elements, in addition to the gameplay characteristics, will therefore stimulate the players by giving “many reasons to explore” the setting.

The game, set in China, also wants to pay homage to the traditions and history of the country with a reconstruction of historical settings of considerable value, trying to give the impression even of very large scenarios, as befits the chosen location.

Considering that Team Ninja’s next project, Rise of the Ronin, is expected to be an action RPG with a open world proper, one could perhaps consider Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as a sort of intermediate step between the clearer and more traditional closure of Nioh’s settings and the opening that should be total in Rise of the Ronin.

The result is therefore a game that is not open world but still very large, in which exploration covers an important part of the gameplay. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is expected on March 3, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, for more details we refer you to our interview with Masakazu Hirayama and Masaaki Yamagiwa of Team Ninja.