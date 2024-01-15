The adjustments they are truly numerous, as emerges from the patch notes, and largely concern all the platforms on which the game is available, i.e. PC, PlayStation and Xbox, modifying various aspects between gameplay and technical elements.

It continues to evolve Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja who have published the new one in these hours update 1.303 (variable identifier depending on the platforms), which improves and corrects elements of gameplay and bugs various also found in the game.

Lots of adjustments applied

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty continues to evolve

As regards the changes carried out on gameplay, the main ones are the following:

A change made prioritizes Frenzy mode when the player is equipped with a whip. In this case, Frenzy mode kicks in more easily than Fatal Strike during a fight in Spirit Disruption

Changed some movement patterns of the Yuan Shu boss

The Yuan Shu boss no longer deals multiple hits with Water Phase charged attacks

Damage dealt by Fatal Strikes is not affected by Pangu's Creation of the World's special effects

Added a message that is displayed when completing the thousandth mile in “The Thousand-Mile Journey” for the first time

Adjustments applied to add items to the Golden Horse Hooves Exchange at a different pace

Apart from these, there are also numerous corrections of bugs made by the update, which correct the progression in some phases of the game and fix some problems with balance, movement, interaction with characters and scenarios and more.

You can find all the official patch notes at this address on the official website. We also remember that the Complete Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was announced in recent days.