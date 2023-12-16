Team Ninja has published Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update 1.25, categorized as 1.025 on PlayStation 5. This update brings the game to version 1.302. Based on what Team Ninja itself indicated, this patch serves to resolve a major bug introduced with version 1.301 of the action game.

There patch notes of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update 1.25 reads as follows, in translation:

Fixed a bug that caused the player's Apex levels to reset after changing bonuses.

Other issues have been resolved.

Unfortunately, it's unclear what these other “issues” fixed by the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty patch are, but we assume they are minor fixes not related to serious limitations for players.