KOEI TECMO And Team NINJA have released a new trailer for the DLC “Conqueror of Jiangdong” Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. As previously anticipated, the additional content will be available next time September 27 and will include a new type of weapons, new enemies, an additional story, new difficulty levels and much more.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Good vision!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – “Conqueror of Jiangdong” Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO Street Gematsu