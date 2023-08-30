Through the official website of Wo Long: Fallen DynastyTeam Ninja has announced the release date of the second paid DLC of the game, “Conqueror of Jiangdong”, which will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from September 27, 2023.

According to the first details, the expansion will follow the challenges that Sun Ce will face after the death of Sun Jian. Players will find new stages and types of enemies and weapons. Among other novelties gods are mentioned new difficulty levels and an endgame mode unpublished for endgame content, of which unfortunately no further details have been shared at the moment.