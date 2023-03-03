Wo Long Fallen Dynasty it is already a success on Steam and is probably scoring excellent numbers on other platforms as well, especially on Xbox since it is included in Game Pass. Microsoft’s service also supports the mobile cloud version of the game, which is great news for many fans. However, one user had a nasty surprise when starting the game: i touch controls they occupy in practice 3/4 of the screen.

As you can see in the image just below shared by Reddit user ItsameMatt03, i commands of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty they take up a good part of the screen, especially as regards the buttons on the right side of the controller. The reason is clear: there are several combinations of keys that are essential to play, so the screen is flooded with icons.

Of course i action games such as Wo Long Fallen Dynasty are not the best examples of touch controls, also because you can’t often be precise and responsive enough with this type of setting, unless you accumulate great experience.

In the comments, various users underline how touch controls are much more useful on turn based games like Persona 5 or Yakuza Like a Dragon, or more generally in those games where the action component is very limited and you don’t have to react within tenths of a second.

Obviously, in the case of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty and similar titles, it is possible to solve the problem with a mobile controllers, an investment that those who want to play in the cloud via smartphone will make without regrets. However, for those who only want to try a game via the cloud once in a while, touch does not always seem the right solution. It would be interesting if developers find new ways to enter commands via touch, without copying the setting of a controller. Probably, however, until the mobile cloud is at the center of the world gaming market, few will engage in the creation of new designs of this type.

Finally, we show you the numbers scored by Wo Long Fallen Dynasty on Steam: it’s a record for Team Ninja.