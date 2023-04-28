Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty he totaled sales for over one million copies: Koei Tecmo announced it, adding that so far 3.8 million players have been able to try the title thanks also to the inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Received by the international press with very positive votes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty tells the story of a soldier who fights against the backdrop of an alternative and dark fantasy imperial China, in which hordes of demons have infiltrated the regiments.

In many ways a spiritual sequel to Niohthe game developed by Team Ninja can count on an excellent combat system, as well as a particularly well-finished and full-bodied structure, capable of guaranteeing dozens of hours of gameplay to fans who love a challenge.

In announcing the sales of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Koei Tecmo wrote that the development team is currently engaged in the creation of the three DLCs that will further enrich the experience with new stories and missions.

For everything else there is our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.