KOEI TECMO and the Team NINJA have released the roadmap of upcoming content for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The director Masakazu Hirayama has unveiled all the new features that will be implemented within the game until the month of December, including free updates and the release of new DLC for the game.

Here is the whole roadmap unveiled by the software house:

August 2023 – Free update

Additional missions (Boss Rush #2);

Balances and improvements to game mechanics;

More news.

September 2023 – DLC #2: Conqueror of Jiangdong

New type of weapons;

Additional story;

New missions;

A new level of difficulty;

New enemies;

New Divine Beasts;

A new level for equipment;

A new level of rarity;

New equipment;

New endgame content;

More news.

September 2023 – Free update

A new Wizardry Spell;

Collaborative event with Lies of P;

New balances and improvements;

More news.

October 2023 – Free update

Balances and improvements to game mechanics;

More news.

November 2023 – Free update

Collaborative event with Nioh;

New balances and improvements;

More news.

December 2023 – DLC #3: Upheaval in Jiangxiang

New type of weapons;

Additional story;

New missions;

A new level of difficulty;

New enemies;

New Divine Beasts;

A new level for equipment;

A new level of rarity;

New equipment;

New endgame content;

More news.

December 2023 – Free update

A new Wizardry Spell;

New balances and improvements;

More news.

Waiting to be able to have fun with all the new content arriving, I remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: KOEI TECMO, Team NINJA Street Gematsu