Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seems to have the rest of the year quite busy, with Team Ninja unveiling the complete schedule of all DLC and updates expected during the 2023which includes a couple of major expansions and various updates.

In short, support for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is destined to be very active in the coming months, as we can see from the summary image with the roadmap of the contents expected to arrive during the rest of the year.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the 2023 roadmap

The idea of ​​the team, in fact, is to propose something new for each month starting from the next.

The points on which Team Ninja wants to focus are two: expanding the strategic scale of the game, always with attention to the action and RPG elements, and improve playability through a simpler introduction to the mechanics, removing some possible barriers that could prevent some users from diving inside.