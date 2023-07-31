Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seems to have the rest of the year quite busy, with Team Ninja unveiling the complete schedule of all DLC and updates expected during the 2023which includes a couple of major expansions and various updates.
In short, support for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is destined to be very active in the coming months, as we can see from the summary image with the roadmap of the contents expected to arrive during the rest of the year.
The idea of the team, in fact, is to propose something new for each month starting from the next.
The points on which Team Ninja wants to focus are two: expanding the strategic scale of the game, always with attention to the action and RPG elements, and improve playability through a simpler introduction to the mechanics, removing some possible barriers that could prevent some users from diving inside.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the content schedule in 2023
It starts in August with a free update which adds the Boss Rush Part 2 mission, as well as some adjustments regarding balancing and various improvements.
In September, along with another minor free update that will also bring a collaboration with Lies of P, it will be the turn of a new paid DLC, theexpansion “Conqueror of Jiangdong”. This expands the story with new missions, enemies, items and end-game content, so it will be interesting to see.
After two more free updates in October and November, focused on balancing fixes and various adjustments, the third paid DLC will arrive in December, theexpansion “Upheaval in Jinxiang”, also intended to expand the story with new missions and various contents. Note that a collaboration with Nioh will also be introduced with the November update which will be interesting to see.
