Koei Tecmo has released a new gameplay trailers from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the new game from Team Ninja, consisting of gameplay sequences and cutscenes. It is called “Action trailer”, because it shows the protagonist fighting against enemies of different sizes, in various scenarios. Particularly some bosses are shown, which look really bad. Will we be able to cleanse the world of demons?

From the depths of darkness, a dragon rises.

A new dark fantasy RPG action game set in the Three Kingdoms period by weblog team NINJAthe developers of Nioh.

184 AD, China, twilight of the Han dynasty. The country is wracked with chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that has prospered for many years is close to collapse.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of an unnamed militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version set at the end of the Han Dynasty as demons infest the Three Kingdoms. Players must defend themselves from the attack of deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using the art of swordsmanship based on Chinese martial arts trying to overwhelm the opponents by awakening the inner strength.

Wo Long can refer to a crouching dragon but also to a hero or a person of great magnificence as yet unknown. This is the story of some officers, who will later become heroes, during their “unknown” time but also a story of rising to the role of protagonist from nothing.

Demons in the Realm

A dark fantasy setting during the tumultuous Three Kingdoms period is the backdrop to a militia soldier’s strenuous struggle for survival during the demon-infested Late Han Dynasty. Such madness had never been seen in the Three Kingdoms!

Awaken inner strength

Defeat deadly enemies to lift your spirits and awaken your inner strength! Overcome adversity using unique new strategies including the “Five Stages” based battle styles.

Live by your sword

Known for the ferocity of their blows that can turn the tide of battle in an instant, the master swordsmen of ancient Chinese martial arts are able to defend and attack opponents with equal elegance. Defeat opponents with a whirlwind of strength in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the skill and precision necessary to become a true master swordsman.

For the rest, we remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released on March 3, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5. It will also be launched immediately on Xbox Game Pass.