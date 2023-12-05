KOEI TECMO And Team NINJA have announced the release date for “Upheaval in Jingxiang“, new DLC from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Additional content will be available starting starting December 12th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The DLC will include:

a new chapter in history : Liu Bei’s forces try to counter the Elixir plague that has hit Jing Province since Yu Ji’s death.

: Liu Bei’s forces try to counter the Elixir plague that has hit Jing Province since Yu Ji’s death. new category of weapons : whip.

: whip. new generals : Guan Ping, Lady M and many others.

: Guan Ping, Lady M and many others. new Divine Beasts .

. new enemies and demons to face.

we will also be able to find new pieces of equipment, choose new difficulty levels and new systems will be introduced.

We leave you now with the trailer for Upheaval in Jingxiangwishing you a good viewing as always!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Upheaval in Jingxiang

Source: KOEI TECMO, Team NINJA Street Gematsu