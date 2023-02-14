From now Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available for the preload on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for all those who bought it early or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, since the game will be included in the catalog from launch.

This is confirmed by the reporting of the ever vigilant Idle Sloth on Twitter, from which we learn that the download size on Xbox is equal to 44.61GBan average weight all in all, indeed perhaps even slightly lower if we consider the heavyweights released in recent months.

From now on, therefore, you can download the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game files on Xbox and arrive ready for the launch, set for March 2, 2023. Everything is silent instead for the preload on PC (Steam and Windows Store) and on PS5 and PS4. As for Sony consoles, the PlayStation Store usually allows pre-downloads 48 hours in advance.

In any case, you will be able to try Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty before its debut in stores, thanks to the demo scheduled for all platforms on February 24, which will allow you to play the first two chapters and, if you want, transfer your saves to the full game.