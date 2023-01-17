Either you die a hero, or you live long enough to become a soulslike with variations on the theme: this has been the case with many games released in recent years, and perhaps it will be the case with this one too Wo Long: Fallen Dynastyaction by Team Ninjas which we tried hard in two game chapters before telling you about it here.

We’re talking about the same team behind Nioh, so there is experience, even if this game has many points of contrast with those two games that reworked the genre according to the style of the software house. Just over a month away from the expected release for the 3rd Marchlet’s see the latest useful information related to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The Three Kingdoms

In the game we will control a customizable avatar, and we will find ourselves inside the Revolt of the Yellow Turbans: the team has the habit – fortunately – of contextualizing their plots within historical events, and also in this case, with Wo Long, we will play a soldier grappling with something that really happened.

Obviously, however, the paranormal is not missing, which in this case becomes the protagonist of the quest for power and eternal youth: this Elixir in fact it would be one of the most coveted things by many characters in the game, although it has obvious side effects (which you will immediately recognize once you have faced the various bosses who will use them).

We are therefore in the 184 AD, at the end of the late Han dynasty. While the world is loaded with demons and chaosand the dynasty is on the verge of collapse, the hero of the game will find himself immersed in the fury of the Yellow Turban Rebellion, led by Zhang Jiao’s Taiping Way, and will be tasked with suppressing it.

In short, if the plot could recall the Nioh mechanism linked to the generation of side plots to historical events, it must be said that the system used does not age badly, but rather intrigues enough. If we add to all this the discovery of a part of chinese history which is not so often shown in video games, certainly as far as the setting is concerned we are.

Agility

Forget Nioh’s combat system instead, because Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is something very different: the game focuses on agility, giving the protagonist the ability to dodge with a button, which when pressed at the right time, will produce a stunt dodging complete with a counter, useful for stun enemies and to increase yours spirita system which if increased will allow you to use techniques and spells, but which if exhausted will lead your character to be at the end of his strength.

In short, if soulslikes have often taught us to be cautious, in this case instead the fulcrum of the game remains the get into the fray: to do this you will obviously need to learn all the fundamentals, which you will be taught in the first Stage of the game, but trust us when we tell you that there will be nothing more fun than being in the fight and needing quick reflexes.

What often happens, when we talk about a title with a high difficulty, is to see the players ready to move away, to move forward only at the right moment, perhaps bringing the battle closer only at certain moments: it is called strategy, without a doubt, but it limits much the danger of enemies in this genre of games. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty vi he will completely avoid this attitudeconsidering that the only way you will have to avoid the clash will be to throw yourself in the middle, parrying and dodging every single attack at the right time.

Finally, to make things more interesting, the morale systemwhich will increase during the exploration and will allow you to make it against enemies with morale equal to or lower than yours: pay attention instead to those enemies with higher morale, because in order to defeat them you will first have to thoroughly explore the map, fight enemies and to go up.

Obviously we have tried little of the game, only the first part, so we cannot speak of longevity and advanced mechanics, for that we will be able to deepen in the review. It must be said that in the gaming landscape of the soulslike subgenre, however, it is difficult to leave the comfort zone and seeing a game experimenting with this style is something unexpected, in a good way.