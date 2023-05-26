Team Ninja today released the patches 1.08 Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for all platforms. This is quite an important and eagerly awaited update by PC gamers, as it finally adds the support for DLSS, AMD FSR 2 and XeSS.

The update was released in conjunction with the announcement of the release date of Battle of Zhongyuan, the first DLC of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. From the official notes of patch 1.08 we learn that among the new features there is the secondary battlefield “Battle Royale of the Crouching Dragon”. According to the details offered, it is an endgame mission in which the player must face multiple bosses in succession, therefore designed to offer a high challenge. Additionally, matchmaking times for online have been sped up.

As mentioned at the beginning, support has also been added for DLSS, AMD FSR 2 and XeSS, absent at launch. Tests will certainly be needed in this regard, but this novelty should guarantee substantially better performance.

Unfortunately, a serious bug related to PC versions which currently does not allow you to launch Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with a GPU that does not support NVIDIA DLSS after installing the update. Team Ninja claims that it has already identified the cause of this flaw and is already working to fix it with a second patch that should arrive shortly.

For the rest, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch 1.08 makes a series of changes and fixes a good number of more and less known bugs. For all the details, we refer you to the official notes in Italian a this address.