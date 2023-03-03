Team Ninja has released a statement addressing issues PC players are facing with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The hotly-anticipated action game released earlier today and had garnered plenty of interest with its demo. Alan Wen gave the game a recommended badge in his review on PlayStation 5, but performance on PC seems to be hit-and-miss.

At time of writing, Wo Long is in the top five best-sellers on Steam. The game peaked at 75,906 concurrent players on the platform earlier today (as recorded by SteamDB), making it one of Team Ninja’s most popular games on PC.

Watch the Eurogamer video team play the beginning of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on PS5.

Unfortunately, the game currently has mostly negative reviews on Steam from players, who are reporting problems with controls, framerate and resolution. Players using keyboard and mouse say the camera doesn’t control well, and there are complaints about the key mapping being non-intuitive. Other players have reported severe framerate drops, which is never useful in an action game, preventing them from being able to beat the game’s first bosses.

Team Ninja released a statement saying it’s investigating the problems marring the game’s performance. The studio is preparing to release a patch to improve camera control with a mouse “soon”.

We are investigating and addressing the various bug reports that we have received and are preparing to release a patch soon that will improve camera operation when using a mouse, as well as address other issues. We will announce additional details as they become available.(2/2) https://t.co/MB0rjMaJFE — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) March 3, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



For general issues, such as the screen going black at the opening cutscene, Team Ninja guided players to the Wo Long FAQ page.