Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced during this weekend’s Taipei Game Show 2023 that the final demo of their action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available from 9am on February 24 until 8.59am on March 27, 2023. The demo will be available on all platforms where the game is scheduled to launch: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. The final demo will feature two initial stages from the game that weren’t available in the first demo, including Chapter 1: Village of Misfortune along with Chapter 2: Two Brave Heroes. Both chapters show combat and battles set in a demon-infested fantasy version of the Three Realms in the late Han Dynasty. Online multiplayer will also be available in the demo, and by transferring save data from the first stage into the main game, players will earn the “Squatting Dragon Helm” in-game item upon release.