KOEI TECMO And Team NINJA have announced the date and details for the collaboration between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty And Naraka: Bladepoint. This collaboration will be available with the next game update, which will be released next June 29th. Thanks to it it will be possible to obtain two new sets of armor: the Crimson night and the Loyal Drink.

We leave you now with a trailer for the collaboration, wishing you a good vision as always.

Source: KOEI TECMO, Team NINJA Street Gematsu