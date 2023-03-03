Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty he’s getting a lot negative reviews on Steam, due to some technical problems apparently inherited from the demo. Basically it seems that the PC version has been poorly optimized, as is very often the case with cross-platform games, and has terrible mouse and keyboard support.

Currently the reviews almost all come from Asia, for the simple fact that the game hasn’t been in our parts yet unlocked. However, only 25% of the reviews are positive, with the rest turning out to be negative. Translating some of the reviews, written mainly in simplified Chinese (hence we warn you that there may be inaccuracies in the translations), we can read complaints like: “The game is so you think that when it moves it seems to move the corpse of a member of your family” or “I went to sleep at midnight, downloaded the game and started playing. Unfortunately, the problem I had in the trial version is still present in the full version: the camera does not move correctly. Using the mouse it almost seems like is broken: you have to move it in all directions to make the camera move, otherwise it doesn’t move a millimeter. Even increasing the mouse sensitivity to 10 doesn’t work, it’s really annoying. Not everyone has a controller and not everyone is used to playing with it. I hope they can fix this as soon as possible, otherwise I won’t be able to continue playing.”

Let’s say that the control system is the most complained problem, even if we talk about fluidity problems even on high-end systems equipped with GeForce RTX 4090. What to add? Hopefully Team Ninja fixes this soon.

For the rest, if you want more information on the game, read our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.