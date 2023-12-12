KOEI TECMO Europe announces that the additional content is available from today “Jingxiang Uprising” For Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It will be possible to purchase the DLC individually at the price of €11.99 or within the Season Pass from €24.99which also includes the previous two contents.

We leave you now with a trailer in Italian for the DLC, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company.

A MADNESS ATTEMPTS TO CREATE A WORLD OF DEMONS IN THE THIRD DLC OF WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTY, “JINGXIANG INSURRECTION”

Ride a fox into battle with the new Divine Beast in Team NINJA's thrilling action RPG!

Milan, 12 December 2023 — Today KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Team NINJA released the third and final DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which adds new environments, a new Divine Beast, a new weapon category, and more. The dark fantasy action role-playing game is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC via Windows and Steam®.

Dive into the latest DLC from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the launch trailer on YouTube.

The dark plot of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty continues with the release of DLC Vol. 3, “Jingxiang Uprising”: with Yuan Shu, fueled by his hatred for humans, secretly planning to build a world of demons. New zones include an abandoned aquatic village, a castle, and an abandoned mine where kidnapped victims are transformed into demons. A new tree-like monster, Shuyao, will give players a hard time, as they will have to watch out for the poisonous spores it sprays onto the battlefield from its long, branch-like limbs.

Helping in the fight will be the new weapon category, the Whip, and a new Divine Beast, the Chenghuang. This divine beast resembles a white fox with horse-like legs and two dragon-like horn-like appendages growing from its spine. Players will be able to ride Chenghuang into battle, attacking enemies as they gallop around them. It's the first time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a human character and a Divine Beast join in action, allowing the player to experience an unprecedented sensation of fighting together with the Divine Beast.

Other improvements in DLC Vol. 3 include a new difficulty level, a new “Strategy” system, and new end-game content.”Walk of a thousand miles”, which allows players to advance beyond levels 101-1000. The expansion also adds benefits and rewards, such as legendary armor, which can now be obtained.

Additionally, a free update was recently made available that includes a collaboration with Team NINJA's popular Soulslike game, Nioh 2. The free update features a boss battle mission from Nioh 2 and the deadly demon Mezuki. Players who pass the stage will be able to obtain the “Scampuss Hat” as a special reward.

