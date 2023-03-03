Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty it’s a great game and our review explained it to you clearly, unfortunately the PC version suffers from some optimization issues. They will probably be corrected with new patches, but in the meantime for many players it is a problem. Nonetheless, the Steam version of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is a hit, precisely the best launch of Team Ninja.

As it’s easy to see via SteamDB, Wo Long Fallne Dynasty has peaked at over 75,000 players at the time of writing and can still grow. It is currently 17th in the overall list of most active games on Steam, also beating Sid Meiers’ Civilization 6, Football Manager 2023, Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Rainbow Six Siege and many others. This success also follows that of the demo.

To have a point of reference, among the games of Team Ninja and more generally among the games of the publisher Koei Tecmo, the one that had obtained the best launch was Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition with 41,325 players (by the way, throwing is also the all-time record of the game itself which quickly dropped).

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty has therefore already achieved significantly higher results. All this, moreover, in spite of the criticisms. As we have already told you, there are many negative reviews on Steam due to the technical quality of the game. Maybe, after new updates arrive, it might see a new record of users.

Finally, we leave you with our review.