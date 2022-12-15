KOEI TECMO GAMES has shared a new trailer for the Wo Long: Fallen Dynastythe new game of Team NINJA coming next 3rd March on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. In this new video we are shown all the new weapons, levels and enemies of the title — including Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun and Lu Bu — which, we recall, will be available from day one on Game Pass for Xbox family consoles and for PC.

Also, who will purchase the physical or digital edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by 16 March he will receive the special “Baihu Armor”. Those who book the game digitally will instead receive the pre-order bonus “Zhuque Armor”. The physical edition will be available at launch in version Steelbook Launch Editionwith the exclusive metal case and bonus items “Crown of Zhurong” And “Crown of Gonggong”. More details are available after the trailer.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – New trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES via PLAION