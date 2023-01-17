KOEI TECMO Europe And Team NINJA have released a new Story Trailer for the highly anticipated Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to get to know some of the most important characters we will meet during our adventure. The events will revolve around an unnamed soldier, played by us, who will have to reveal the secrets of a conspiracy that sees at its center a portentous elixir with extraordinary abilities.

Thanks to the trailer we will also be able to admire the artistic direction undertaken by Kenji Tanigaki for the creation of cutscenes and action scenes. The director, known for having created the most recent live action dedicated to Rurouni Kenshinhas in fact collaborated in the development of the game in the role of Cinematic Director.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available in Europe from 3rd March on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One And pc. The game will also be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass, thus making it free for all subscribers of the Microsoft service. You can find more details about it in our previous article. Good vision.

WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTY – NEW STORY TRAILER AVAILABLE A conspiracy across the Three Realms escalated by Warlords and Demons! Milan, 17 January 2023 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and developers Team NINJA released the first story trailer focused on an overview of breathtaking scenes and fights at the heart of their action-packed dark fantasy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Team NINJA’s demon-tormented epic will be available on March 3, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation®4, PC via Windows and Steam®, and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass on consoles and PC. In addition, information about the generals, the new stage “Meiwu Fort” and the online elements of the game were also revealed. Watch the trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/_f6-f-MJUq4 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a storyline set in the late Han Dynasty of the Three Kingdoms, with the fights and cut scenes supervised by the game’s Cinematics Director, Kenji Tanigaki, the famous action director of the popular “Rurouni Kenshin” film series. These powerful action scenes are the focus of the latest trailer for KOEI TECMO, which showcases the dramatic story of the game. The original story follows an unnamed militia soldier who is confronted with a conspiracy that revolves around a powerful elixir with mysterious powers. Along the way the soldier not only encounters countless demons and monsters, but famous warlords and military masterminds from history, including Liu Bei, Cao Cao and Sun Jian. In addition to the trailer, KOEI TECMO also announced that whoever purchases the physical or digital version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by March 16th he will receive the special “Baihu Armor”, while those who pre-order the game in digital format will have access to an early purchase bonus in addition to the pre-order bonus: “Zhuque Armor”. A limited edition SteelBook® by will also be available at launch Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The SteelBook® Launch Edition also includes a Collector’s Box and the “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong” bonus DLCs. For more information about Wo Long: Fallen Dynastyyou can visit the official site, ‘Like’ the page www.facebook.com/koeitecmogamesand follow us on Instagram and Twitter @koeitecmoeurope And @WoLongOfficial.

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe