KOEI TECMO Europe has released the launch trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, available starting today on consoles and PC. In this new adventure by Team NINJA we will be able to explore a never-before-seen version of the Three Kingdoms period, and clash with some iconic warriors such as Liu Bei And Sun Jian. As previously anticipated, all those who will purchase the title by March 16 will get the equipment as a bonus “Bahiu armor”.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty it’s available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is also available for free on both consoles and PCs for all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass. Good vision.

OVERCOME DEADLY CHALLENGES IN WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTY, AN ACTION-RPG SET IN THE CHAOTIC THREE REALMS OUT NOW

Players will have to fight against Demons and Warlords in the late Han Dynasty, mastering Sorcery Charms and sword fighting based on Chinese martial arts, in this new title from Team NINJA!

Milan, March 3, 2023 — Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and the developers of Team NINJA challenge players to save the demon-infested Three Realms from their dark fate in Wo Long: Fallen Dynastyan action-packed dark fantasy title, available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PC via Windows and Steam®, and on Xbox Game Pass on both consoles and PC.

The epic launch trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on YouTube

Set in 184 AD, during the late Han Dynasty, Wo Long features a land engulfed in chaos and destruction. With an imperial dynasty on the brink of collapse, it falls to an unnamed soldier of the militia to overcome adversity and fight for survival amid the turmoil of a demon-stricken version of the Three Kingdoms overrun by some of history’s most powerful and intimidating warriors. including Liu Bei, Cao Cao and Sun Jian. To overcome the difficulties, players will have to awaken their inner strength by mastering the fluid sword fighting of Chinese martial arts, casting Sorcery Spells based on the Five Phases (elements), and even summoning Divine Beasts when the situation seems most desperate.

“Having been fascinated by the ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ depicted in manga and film since childhood, I was thrilled to be able to fulfill my dream of creating a game about the Three Kingdoms period“said Fumihiko Yasuda, Producer of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. “We hope you enjoy the intensity of Team NINJA games and enjoy using various strategies to challenge the mighty warriors and fierce demons that stand in your way“.

Development Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa added: “We have received a lot of feedback from those who have played the trial version of the game and we have done our best to exceed their expectations. We hope you enjoy the exhilarating atmosphere of this Team NINJA creation, as well as the challenge of facing all threats and the joy that is sure to follow“.

To celebrate the launch of the game, KOEI TECMO Europe has released the Original Soundtrack Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on different music platforms. Contains 53 songs from throughout the game, including several songs by Kenichiro Suehiro, creator of the soundtrack of “Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World” And “GOLDEN KAMUY”.

Furthermore, KOEI TECMO announced a collaboration between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty And NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, a popular action game that has sold over 10 million copies worldwide and is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Steam and the Microsoft Store. The collaboration begins on March 3 in NARAKA and will be available in an upcoming DLC ​​for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

A collaboration was also announced between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and EDWIN clothing brand. It is planned to create products based on the game world in collaboration with Team NINJA, more details will be communicated in the future.

Players who purchase the physical or digital version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by March 16, they will receive a special “Baihu Armor”. A limited edition SteelBook® version of is also available Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The SteelBook® Launch Edition includes an exclusive collector’s case along with the bonus DLC items “Crown of Zhurong” and “Crown of Gonggong”.

