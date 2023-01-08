Team Ninja has revealed how many weapon types and armor sets players will get in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Through an article published by IGN USA, the director Masakazu Hirayama has declared that that players will be able to take up well 17 different weapons, of which 13 are for melee combat and the rest at long range. There is also a wide choice of armor: there will be over 40 sets to choose from.

Hirayama explains that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s weapons are based on the Chinese martial arts. Given the large number of types available, the director advises players to switch from one weapon to another based on the enemy they are facing, but also explains that the game is balanced in such a way that you can very well complete it even by mastering only one weapon.

“We chose the weapons that best suit Chinese martial arts,” Hirayama said. “The movements for each type of weapon are based on the motion capture made by real specialized martial artists with these weapons. After that we modified some aspects to make them suitable for an action game”.

“If you master a weapon’s combos and become comfortable with its martial style, you should be able to complete the game without ever switching weapons. However, from a game design point of view, we recommend the game to switch weapons depending on of the enemy’s attack pattern.”

Weapons can be upgraded at the blacksmith, in exchange for money and materials. Hirayma has also revealed that it will be possible transfer passive bonuses from one weapon to another. This should guarantee full freedom to the player, who, for example, could upgrade a weapon in line with its peculiarities, or create versatile death tools or tools that aim at specific characteristics, such as causing massive damage or healing allies.

As for the armor, each one will offer a bonus by equipping multiple pieces of the same set, a bit like Nioh and other RPGs in general. However, again thanks to the locksmith, it will be possible to access a sort of system transsmogto separate a set’s stats and abilities from its visual appearance.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty it will also be possible to find equipment inspired by the Three Kingdoms period and also some bosses will leave their weapons, which will have a moveset that partially mimics the one used by them in combat.

“Fans of the Three Kingdoms era can expect to find iconic armor and weapons of their favorite warlords.” added development producer Masaaki Yamagiwa. “For example, you can reloplay Guan Yu (a famous Chinese general, ed) using his armor while you upgrade” Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive “to make him extremely powerful.”

“Moreover, some bosses will leave their weapons, which you can equip after defeating them. The Martial Arts (here intended as special skills, ed) of some of these weapons are based on the attacks of those bosses, which you can then use in combat”.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available from March 3, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and One. It will be included in the catalog at launch PC and Xbox Game Pass. We recently saw the game in action in a long gameplay video set on Mount Tianzhu.