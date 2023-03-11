A week ago the most recent game of koei tecmo and team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has been well qualified by different media around the world. However, not everything is perfect with this game, since it has been crashing with certain devices, and where it is clearly most noticeable is in the version for pc.

From the first days of his arrival in Steam and more computer stores, some performance issues, optimization, as well as details that flat out took out of the game were reported. For that same reason, the developers have gotten down to work to add a new patch to the experience, which not only reaches pc but also on console.

Among what most attracts the attention of this new patch, these are some details in the recruitment sessions (multiplayer), since now you can skip the cinematics, and exit the game session after having killed one of the bosses . This will make it easier for users to get into the game more efficiently, instead of having so many pauses.

With this update, things should go better, especially for users who have computer problems, either in the part of the frames per second as well as bugs that prevented progress in missions. To this is added the aforementioned with the multiplayer theme, especially for those who like to go in company to defeat the bosses.

Remember that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Team Ninja

Editor’s note: It is good that Koei Tecmo has paid attention to such details, because many paid it at full price and having it in that state would have translated into a monumental scam. I do not doubt that in the first days refunds were lost on Steam.