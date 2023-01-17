Game Informer has posted a new video Of gameplay with twelve minutes of sequences taken from the campaign of Wo Long: Fallen Dynastythe immersive action RPG developed by Team Ninja and out on March 2nd on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

As you know, we tried Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and were impressed by thegreat combat systemby the charm of the setting and by the interesting novelty of moral systemwhich limits any imbalances in progression.

The footage you find below shows a series of fierce fights that take place in a single scenario, an arid mountain full of enemies to defeat and big bosses that will not fail to give us a hard time, as usually happens in soulslikes.

“The foundations for the experience to be much more difficult and balanced than in the past are there, but only the test of the complete campaign will indicate whether the designers have done their math homework this time”, wrote Aligi Comandini in his article, referring precisely to the great potential of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

“The combat system is much simpler than the one seen in Nioh, but the general feeling is fantastic and its speed makes the fights really exciting even with limited offensive maneuvers available.”

” In addition, the need to create interesting maps due to the morale system has all the potential to raise the level design of the game, conceivably giving shape to more tantalizing and varied missions than in the past.”