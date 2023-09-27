Publisher Koei Tecmo and development studio Team Ninja have announced the launch Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – the Conqueror of Jiangdong The second DLC of the fantastic action RPG available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Extra content

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – The Conqueror of Jiangdong tells of the struggles of Sun Ce after the passing of his father, Sun Jiang. “Players will be able to travel through Xiangyang and the Shentingling Hills, encountering fearsome new Shrimp Soldier monsters and some of Ancient China’s fiercest warlords, including Gan Ning and Taishi Ci.”

The DLC also includes a new weapon, the Long Sword, a new Divine Beast and new content for the end game, entitled “The Thousand Mile Journey”. In conjunction with the paid DLC, a free update was also launched, which includes collaborative weapons with Lies of P, the exciting new action RPG from Neowiz Games, of which you can read the review.