KOEI TECMO GAMES And Team NINJA announce that “Conqueror of Jiangdong”, the second downloadable content for Wo Long: Fallen Dynastywill be available worldwide starting next year September 27th.

As previously announced, with this new DLC will be available a new type of weapon, a new story, new missions, a new level of difficulty, new enemies, a new Divine Beast and so much more. Further details will be revealed closer to the release.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam And Microsoft Store. The title is included in the subscription Game Pass.

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu