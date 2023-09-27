KOEI TECMO Europe announces that from today it is available on all platforms “Conqueror of Jiangdong”, according to DLC for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. As previously anticipated in this additional content we will be able to travel through Xiangyang and the Shentingling Hills, facing some of Ancient China’s fiercest warlords. The DLC will also include a new weapon, the Long Swordone Divine Beast unpublished and a very rich end game content.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the DLC, under which you can find more information about it thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Conqueror of Jiangdong

WO LONG: FALLEN DYNASTY DLC VOLUME 2 ARRIVES TODAY: THE "CONQUEROR OF JIANGDONG" IS READY FOR WAR! New monsters, end game content and weapons have been added to Team NINJA's dark action RPG Milan, 27 September 2023 — Today KOEI TECMO Europe and the development studio Team NINJA launched the second DLC of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a dark fantasy action RPG available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 and PC via Windows and Steam®. Follow Sun Ce's struggles after the death of his father, Sun Jiang, in the new chapter of the story, "Conqueror of Jiangdong". Here players will travel through Xiangyang and the Shentingling Hills, encountering fearsome new Shrimp Soldier monsters and some of Ancient China's fiercest warlords, including Gan Ning and Taishi Ci. The DLC pack also contains a new weapon, the Long Sword, a new Divine Beast, new end game content titled "The Thousand Mile Journey" and more. In addition to the paid DLC, a free update is available today that includes collaborative weapons with Lies of P, the exciting new action RPG from Neowiz Games.

Source: KOEI TECMO Europe