Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition And available in digital format on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by Koei Tecmo.
Announced last month, the Complete Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes the three full-bodied and engaging DLCs made for the Team Ninja game: Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang.
That's not all: the developers have also included new endgame contentThe Thousand-Mile Journey, which marks the arrival of characters from the armies of Cao Cao, Sun Ce and Liu Bei, but also new weapon types, new scenarios and Divine Beasts, additional difficulty levels and extended features.
An important relaunch
The Complete Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty represents an important relaunch for the Team Ninja title, which in this version also receives the content relating to new collaborationslike the Lies of PX Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty crossover.
Koei Tecmo has also made available an exclusive demo for PC which allows you to try the experience and keep your progress for a possible purchase.
