Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition And available in digital format on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series launch trailer published for the occasion by Koei Tecmo.

Announced last month, the Complete Edition of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty includes the three full-bodied and engaging DLCs made for the Team Ninja game: Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang.

That's not all: the developers have also included new endgame contentThe Thousand-Mile Journey, which marks the arrival of characters from the armies of Cao Cao, Sun Ce and Liu Bei, but also new weapon types, new scenarios and Divine Beasts, additional difficulty levels and extended features.