KOEI TECMO And Team NINJA they announced the arrival of Complete Edition for the highly acclaimed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This new edition will be available in the West starting starting next February 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

This is an edition exclusively digital which will include within it:

the basic game

additional contents” Battle of Zhongyuan “, “ Conqueror of Jiangdong ” And “ Jingxiang Uprising “

“, “ ” And “ “ the armor” Qinglong Sep “, “ Zhuque Sep ” And “ Baihu Set “

“, “ ” And “ “ the special object “Shiji” which will allow us to reveal the flags on the mini-map

Source: KOEI TECMO, Team NINJA Street Gematsu