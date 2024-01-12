KOEI TECMO And Team NINJA they announced the arrival of Complete Edition for the highly acclaimed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This new edition will be available in the West starting starting next February 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
This is an edition exclusively digital which will include within it:
- the basic game
- additional contents”Battle of Zhongyuan“, “Conqueror of Jiangdong” And “Jingxiang Uprising“
- the armor”Qinglong Sep“, “Zhuque Sep” And “Baihu Set“
- the special object “Shiji” which will allow us to reveal the flags on the mini-map
