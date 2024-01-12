Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have announced the Complete Edition Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, an edition that will include the base game, the three expansions and all the DLC. There's already one exit datescheduled for February 7th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

With sales of over one million copies and 3.8 million players, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been able to renew its combat system that the Japanese team had developed for Nioh, also aiming to enrich the game structure.

The Complete Edition will allow you to fully savor the experience, going beyond the original campaign to tackle the expansions Battle of Zhongyuan, Conquerer of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiangperhaps using the extra sets of weapons and armor.