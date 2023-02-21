xbox game pass continues to grow, and this time it has been confirmed that a list of quite interesting titles will arrive on this service in the coming days and, in the case of a highly anticipated game, the users of this platform can already enjoy it without problems at the moment.

Starting today, Atomic Heart is now available to all Xbox Game Pass users, and titles like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will follow in the coming days. See the complete list below:

–Atomic Heart (Console, Cloud and PC) – Available now

–Merge & Blade (Console, Cloud and PC) – February 28

–Soul Hackers 2 (Console, Cloud and PC) – February 28

–F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – March 2

–Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Console, Cloud and PC) – March 3

For some time now, Xbox Game Pass-related announcements no longer take place every two weeks, nor do they include a huge list of games. Although this may disappoint more than one, what matters are the titles, and when experiences like Atomic Heart and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty They arrive every day at this service, it’s clear that this is still a great platform for users.

On related topics, Xbox consoles are going up in price in various regions. Similarly, Nintendo and Microsoft signed a historic agreement.

Editor’s Note:

This is a list that represents quality over quantity. Although titles like Atomic Heart and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are the most interesting for some, what most attracts my attention Soul Hackers 2a title that, unfortunately, many of us ignored at the time.

Via: Xbox