Last month Team Ninja announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new action game coming to consoles and PC. Although the initial reveal took place at an Xbox event, this title will also come to PlayStation. Thus, today the exact release date of this installment has been confirmed.

It will be next March 3, 2023 when PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC users get the chance to play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Along with this, various special editions have been confirmed. The first of these is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass that unlocks three future DLC packs, each containing new generals, demons, stages, stages, and weapon types.

Alongside this, the pass also includes a digital art book, a mini digital soundtrack, and a Qinglong armor. Players who pre-order the game will get the Zhuqye armorwhile those who purchase it before March 16 will also get the Baihu armor.

For all those who wish to purchase the game physically, there will also be a limited edition SteelBook Launch Edition, which comes with two additional DLC items, Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong. Remember, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 3, 2023. In related topics, you can check the gameplay of this title here.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a very interesting project. Team Ninja is a great studio when it comes to action games, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty It looks like an extremely ambitious project that could well surprise more than one next year.

Via: VGC