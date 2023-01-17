Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty return to our pages thanks to a new trailer with Italian subtitles published today by Koei Tecmo. The movie presents the plot and the characters of the new action of Team Ninja through the cinematic sequences.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a dark fantasy-tinged storyline set in the late Han Dynasty of the Three Kingdoms, with combat and cut scenes supervised by the game’s cinematic director, Kenji Tanigaki, the famed action director of the popular film series.” Rurouni Kenshin”.

The story features an unnamed militia soldier who is faced with a conspiracy that revolves around a powerful elixir with mysterious powers. Along the way the soldier not only encounters countless demons and monsters, but famous warlords and military masterminds from history, including Liu Bei, Cao Cao and Sun Jian.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC via Windows and Steam from March 3, 2023. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.

Koei Tecmo has announced that those who purchase the physical or digital version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty by March 16th will receive the special “Baihu Armor”, while those who pre-order the game in digital format will have access to an early purchase bonus in addition to the pre-order bonus. order: “Zhuque Armor”.