The IGN USA YouTube channel has exclusively released a gameplay videos Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty lasting about 10 minutes. The video is available for viewing in the player below and shows a section of Team Ninja’s souls-like set in the unpublished location of the Tianzhu Mountain.

According to the brief introduction provided, this is one of the areas we will be addressing in the early stages of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which does not mean in any case that it will be a walk in health. In the video we can see various locations, from a bamboo forest to a dark cave. There is also a certain variety of enemies, some inspired by animals, others by demons from Chinese folklore.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available from 3rd March on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will be included among others from the launch in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.

The game after launch will be supported via a Season Pass which will include three DLCs, whose titles and release periods are already known.