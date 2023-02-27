Team Ninja has released a new gameplay videos Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty taken from the demo recently released on PC and console that you may have already had the opportunity to try yourself firsthand. The difference in this case is that the controller is in the hands of the producer Fumihiko Yasudawhich in the course of the video gives some useful tips to complete this trial version and get the better of the tenacious opponents of the game.

Over the course of the video, Yasuda offers a quick but practical overview of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s combat system, including parry mechanics, morale and spell casting, as well as general advice on how to overcome the dangers of the initial stages and get to the boss Zhang Liang.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be available starting from March 2, 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.

The demo is available in the digital stores of all platforms until March 26, 2023. It allows you to play the first two chapters of the game in advance and carry over the progress made in the full version. Furthermore, by completing it you will also receive exclusive bonus items.