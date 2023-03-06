Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a high-difficulty action game, similar to Nioh and FromSoftware’s games. The first bossHowever, it seems very difficult, for many players even more difficult than those of Dark Souls, Elden Ring and the two Niohs.

Various are popping up across the net player statements, as one Reddit user explains that he completed the Dark Sousl trilogy, Elden Ring, and both Niohs, but was killed by the first Wo Long Fallen Dynasty boss more times than all the others, possibly even combined. Specifically, the user says he loved the experience, even if it resulted in countless deaths and retries.

Some, on the other hand, claim that they have completed the first phase of the battle, but that they have been blocked from the second phase, commenting on everything even with a meme dedicated to Wo Long Fallen Dynasty which you can see below.

Many, always on reddit, they joyfully announce that they have beaten the bossafter so many attempts: the mere fact that it is considered an event to have managed to complete a battle against the first boss of the game makes it clear how powerful this enemy of Wo Long Fallen Dyansty is.

It seems that the main problem is having to learn not only its attack moves, but also learn to parry – or deflect his attacks – in the correct way. This is a fundamental mechanic in the game and therefore the first boss is to force players to learn how to exploit it.

For example, Alanah Pearce – writer at SIE Santa Monica Studio, content creator and ex-game journalist – explains in a tweet that “for anyone who wants to start Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, please know that the first boss is more difficult than most of the rest of the game. Do not gives an accurate idea of ​​the average difficulty in my opinion: it forces you to learn to deflect (and level up).”

He goes on to state: “If you’re struggling so much, complete the entire level and kill all enemies in the area before going to the boss (without them using an unblockable attack on you, stealth helps). This way you can level up and boost your morale. Aim for around 15 morale!”

The first boss of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty therefore looks like a classic “skill check“, which is an enemy designed to challenge the player and make sure he only sticks around when he’s suitably good and strong for the rest of the game. Do you like this kind of approach?

It certainly doesn’t help to play on mobile, since Wo Long Fallen Dynasty does support the Game Pass mobile cloud, but the controls cover 3/4 of the screen.