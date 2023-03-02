Wo Long: Fallen Destiny is the latest effort of Team Ninjas who joins forces with the development team (and also publisher in this case) of Koei Tecmo, the latter has already given us an excellent Wild Hearts incidentally. What could it be like to find yourself in an eastern land, with ruined kingdoms looking for a ruler while fighting monsters, demons and the worst that could be in the recesses of our minds? Well Wo Long: Fallen Destiny try to put it all together, in a minestrone that doesn’t really satisfy the palate but still fills the stomach.

The fate of a kingdom

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny has a rather trivial pretext and basic history sector, certainly this should not be attributed to him as a defect as the Souls-Like soul of the game almost demands a hinted story sector and Team Ninja has never shined in the past for giving us memorable stories. In a mystical country, the Quin kingdom is trying to win a war that has been going on for decades and which sees four opposing kingdoms face each other.

The King of the age discovers the source of true power, called Elixir and tries to control its power, unfortunately things don’t go as planned and the Elixir reveals itself as a Pandora’s box, unleashing an infinite evil on the whole world. It follows the birth of demons and monsters but not only: far more dangerous is the awakening effect of the Dragons that now rage in the Han empire. All this is about to end when our “nameless” protagonist makes his appearance and, guided by an elderly mystic, obtains the power of the Elixir which will allow him to face his enemies.

Sekiro, Souls and Nioh

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny summarizes the three games of the title of this paragraph, revealing itself as a spiritual sequel to Nioh and also a technical one if we are to be honest. The clashes, based on the protagonist’s parade, are however more forgiving than the aforementioned games of the past so you may find it easier than usual, allowing even those who are not strictly a phenomenon in that discipline to enjoy the adventure. Objectively, the game is at its best when you focus on this system of parrying and dodging, although you could try one-on-one fights, you will notice that the game will always try to put you in the center of a fight in which you will be objectively outnumbered.

Boss or not, each enemy displays a parry indicator which if exploited correctly will allow you to deal massive damage, it being understood that the bosses will require parries in sequence to make them “vulnerable”. In general, Wo Long’s gameplay tries to make you a master of parrying and countering as any weapon we find rarely shows the damage it inflicts, consequently (net of simple enemies such as soldiers) you will be forced to master the art of parrying.

The main system of the game is the Morale level: this accumulates in a bar that increases based on the number of parries, the War Banners found and the hits you will score, it will allow you to be more or less incisive in the fight, be careful because even the enemies will have this value and you will have to weaken its “spirit” if you want to have the upper hand. As you play, you will find War Bannersthe equivalent of the Bonfires we are used to, these will make the enemies resurface in the area allowing you to increase the morale level in view of the round boss.

At the Banners you can also spend the Qi, or the currency of exchange that will allow you to strengthen yourself: you will be able to unlock different skills for different fighting styles which, needless to say, are the same positions already seen in Nioh and its sequel. However, you will feel more frustration in losing Morale than Qi, this is for sure as it affects your survival in the game.

He’s good but doesn’t apply

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny is an interesting game that gets lost in trying to give the player too much. There is an excessive variety of white weapons ranging from single swords to double katanas, fighting sticks, long swords and heavy weapons that, given the nature of the game, you will rarely use and only after having understood how much and how to take the measures of the enemies. The multiplayer system is quite proven, it is the usual system proposed by Souls ie you can be invaded, invade a player or summon another player to support.

There are only two graphics modes or rather performance that gives more prominence to the fluidity of the game and graphics that better push the aesthetics by giving up the frames but since the graphics are not primarily excellent, we recommend the first of the two; the attempt to mask an average background graphic is typical of productions Koei Tecmo and he succeeds very well we must say but when you try to address a demanding public as those who follow the Souls let’s say they could have given more.

Overall Wo Long: Fallen Destiny is fun but doesn’t make that leap in quality that was expected, adds nothing to the genre on the contrary, it limits itself to taking what was good from the past and reproposing it in a minestrone that you could appreciate as a lover of the genre, hate if you are a purist and maybe discover if you are newbies, since it still presents a more User Friendly approach.