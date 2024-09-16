The NPO Radio 1 program Het Misdaadbureau van WNL will no longer be prepared by the broadcaster in question for the time being. The makers have asked the umbrella organization NPO for a different editorial space and have received it. The reason is the surprising and according to many unwanted return of Bert Huisjes as director. Huisjes is under fire because he is said to be responsible for a culture of fear.

#WNL #employees #flee #workplace #due #return #broadcaster #Bert #Huisjes