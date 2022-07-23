Data was released in the report on the state of the climate in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021

THE OMM (World Meteorological Organization) released on Friday (22.Jul.2022) a report on the state of the climate in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021. According to the survey, deforestation rates in both regions were the highest since 2009. The intact of the document (13 MB).

The report shows that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon forest has doubled compared to the average from 2009 to 2018. It states that, in 2021, the loss of vegetation rose 22% compared to 2020.

“In South America, the ongoing degradation of the Amazon rainforest is still being highlighted as a major concern for the region, but also for the global climate, considering the role of the forest in the carbon cycle”said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

In the part dedicated to temperature, it points out that the warming trend continued in 2021, with an average increase of 0.2 °C since 1991. From 1961 to 1990, it was 0.1 °C.

The drought in the Paraná and Prata river basins affected the south-central part of the country, in addition to Paraguay and Bolivia. According to the document, the damage reduced agricultural production, especially corn and soybeans, affecting global markets.

“In South America in general, drought conditions led to a 2.6% decline in cereal harvest from 2020 to 2021 compared to the previous season”brings an excerpt from the report.

From the Atlantic coast of South America to Ecuador, sea levels continued to rise in the region at a faster rate than the global rate. From 1993 to 2021, it was 3.52 per year.

According to the survey, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans are warming and becoming more acidic as a result of carbon dioxide, while sea levels are also rising.

“Sea level rise threatens a large proportion of the population, which is concentrated in coastal areas – contaminating freshwater aquifers, eroding coastlines, flooding low-lying areas and increasing the risks of storms”says the document.

According to the report, Andean glaciers have lost more than 30% of their area in less than 50 years. According to the document, the drought in Central Chile is the worst in 1,000 years.

“The Amazon, northeast Brazil, Central America, the Caribbean and some parts of Mexico are likely to see increased drought conditions, while hurricane impacts could increase in Central America and the Caribbean.”continue.