The tidal wave and flooding in the Libyan coastal town of Derna should not have caused so many casualties, according to World Meteorological Organization (WMO) chief Petteri Taalas. Most could have been saved had there not been such political and administrative chaos in the country. There was no functioning warning system in Derna and no capacity to evacuate citizens from parts of the city threatened by water.

