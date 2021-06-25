Ready to forget everything you know about motorcycles? This is the electric WMC250EV. The makers took the blueprints for a Conventional Fast Motorcycle, crumpled them up and threw them in the trash. Then they started drawing and made this design. The secret weapon for more speed is clear: a very large hole in the middle.

The idea of ​​the huge hole in the WMC250EV comes from Robert White. He previously worked on LMP1 prototypes at Prodrive, on V8 Supercars in Australia and even on Mercedes’ F1 car. Then he thought that the technology of four-wheelers could best be applied to vehicles with two fewer wheels.

WMC250EV uses V-Air

The official term for the gaping hole is V-Air. The air intake directs air through the motorcycle, rather than along it. The result is impressive: 70 percent less air resistance. This design would not be possible with a fuel engine, because the block would be in the way. Electric powertrains are a lot more flexible with their placement. In this case, all electrical parts are low in the frame.

D-Drive

The appearance is not the only remarkable thing about the WMC250EV. There is also a 27 hp electric motor in the front wheel. Not only does it provide two-wheel drive, it also gains energy when braking. In addition, there are two 40 hp electric motors on the back for a total system power of (and forget what you learned in math in kindergarten) 136 hp.

The WMC250EV weighs only 300 kilos, partly because the battery is only 15 kWh. The goal is to become the fastest electric motorcycle in Britain, and then the world. That record is now held by Voxan Wattman (which is a perfect name for an EV record holder). He averaged 394 km/h during two runs, peaking at 407 km/h. White expects his electric motorcycle to reach at least 400+ km/h.

Technology for the road

The aerodynamics of the WMC250EV have already been patented by White. As electric motorcycles become more mainstream, we may just see these designs on public roads. Do you welcome it?