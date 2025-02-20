Gaps in memory, frightened witnesses – and a sentence by Franz Beckenbauer who goes to the business. It is becoming increasingly clear that there should be much more hidden behind the “summer fairy tale” affair than a few questionable million slide.
The municipality of Altendiez in Rhineland-Palatinate leads a little attention. It lies between Taunus and Westerwald, directly on the “Hühnerstraße”, as the B417 is called there, connects the Limburg with Wiesbaden. Hardly more than 2000 inhabitants, a town hall, a high school.
#WM2006 #process #silence #interaction #questionable #million #dollars
Leave a Reply