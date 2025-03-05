At the end of the last day in the World Cup 2006 process, the presiding judge Eva-Marie Distler sounded quite aggressive. “If you alive somewhere, get out more and more,” was her intermediate conclusion after the 22nd day of negotiation. Then she turned to the last remaining defendant, the former DFB President Theo Zwanziger, and said: “Many others could probably sit here.” And just as Distler reacted to his replica (“You mean: instead of me”), it had the impression that she was being answered in the affirmative inside.